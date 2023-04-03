Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

Colorado weather: Fire weather watch, winter storm warning in store for Monday

A mixed bag of weather is in store for Colorado on Monday, with advisories for both fire weather and a winter storm in place for different parts of the state.
Stacey weather advisories 040223.jpg
Denver7
Stacey weather advisories 040223.jpg
NWS weather advisories 040223.jpg
Posted at 9:51 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 23:51:53-04

A mixed bag of weather is in store for Colorado on Monday, as both fire weather and winter weather advisories are in place for parts of the state.

The National Weather Service in Boulder says “critical” fire conditions continue Monday for the southern foothills, part of Park County, the Palmer Divide and parts of the eastern plains. That advisory was likely to be upgraded to a red flag warning Monday, according to the NWS.

Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph with 10-15% humidity, according to the NWS.

Areas to the south, including Colorado Springs, Teller and Fremont Counties, the southeastern plains and the San Luis Valley were already under a red flag warning as of Sunday night.

Several fires have broken out across the state since Friday due to high winds and low humidity.

Interstate 25 traffic jam

Weather News

Here's what to expect as cold and snow arrives in Denver Tuesday

Robert Garrison
12:18 PM, Apr 02, 2023

Meanwhile, parts of the high country will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at noon Monday, with as much as 1-2 feet of snow possible through Tuesday evening.

The cold air mass will make its way into Denver late Monday night into Tuesday, but will likely bring little accumulation. Drivers can expect a wet commute Tuesday morning.

MIKE CLIMATE CONVERSATION MARCH 2023.jpg

Denver7 | Weather

Mike Nelson talks spring weather, climate with Colorado Public Radio

Mike Nelson, Denver7 and Ryan Warner, Colorado Public Radio
4:16 PM, Mar 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020