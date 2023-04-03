Colorado weather: Fire weather watch, winter storm warning in store for Monday

A mixed bag of weather is in store for Colorado on Monday, as both fire weather and winter weather advisories are in place for parts of the state.

The National Weather Service in Boulder says “critical” fire conditions continue Monday for the southern foothills, part of Park County, the Palmer Divide and parts of the eastern plains. That advisory was likely to be upgraded to a red flag warning Monday, according to the NWS.

Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph with 10-15% humidity, according to the NWS.

Critical fire weather conditions are likely for the south foothills, South Park, the Palmer Divide and adjacent plains south and east Mon afternoon. Snow will increase in the mountains Mon. with a Winter Storm Warning starting at noon for the Park Range. #COwx pic.twitter.com/pWsUCzh9E7 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 3, 2023

Areas to the south, including Colorado Springs, Teller and Fremont Counties, the southeastern plains and the San Luis Valley were already under a red flag warning as of Sunday night.

Several fires have broken out across the state since Friday due to high winds and low humidity.

Weather News Here's what to expect as cold and snow arrives in Denver Tuesday Robert Garrison

Meanwhile, parts of the high country will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at noon Monday, with as much as 1-2 feet of snow possible through Tuesday evening.

The cold air mass will make its way into Denver late Monday night into Tuesday, but will likely bring little accumulation. Drivers can expect a wet commute Tuesday morning.