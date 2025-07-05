Colorado weather blog: Tracking a few strong storms Saturday

DENVER — A few storms could turn severe Saturday afternoon along the I-25 corridor and in portions of Colorado's plains. The Denver metro and northeastern Colorado are under a marginal (level 1 of 5) threat of seeing a severe storm.

The main concern would be from strong, gusty winds associated with storms. The severe storm threat grows on Sunday for Denver, which will be under a slight (level 2 of 5) threat of severe weather. Isolated tornadoes are possible on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Saturday, July 5

2:41 p.m. | Strong storm near Platteville| Up to 50. mph wind gusts and half-inch sided hail are possible in a storm 13 miles south of Greeley, moving east at 25 mph.

Portions of SW Weld County will be impacted until 3:30 p.m., said the NWS.

NWS Boulder

2:15 p.m. | Small hail near Berthoud| The NWS said a storm over Bertoud could have wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch-sized hail. The storm was moving SE at 15 mph impacting portions of SW Weld and Boulder Counties until 2:45 p.m.

NWS Boulder

2:10 p.m. | Centennial brush fire| South Metro Fire Rescue said Aurora and Arapahoe County fire crews were responding to a brush fire on S. Espana Street in Centennial with "updates to follow."

SMFR

