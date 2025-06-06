Watch Now
Colorado weather blog: Tornado watch issued for eastern CO, including parts of Denver metro, until 9 p.m.

It will be another afternoon of stormy weather across the Denver metro area. We'll see a few showers Friday morning and then a risk of severe weather through early evening.
More strong storms across Colorado's eastern plains Friday
tornado watch_june 6 2025.jpeg
lightning colorado plains.jpg

DENVER — Severe thunderstorms that could bring large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are once again in the cards Friday.

Thunderstorms will likely develop after 2 p.m. and continue through the evening commute, according to Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

Friday, June 6

2:07 p.m. | Weather update | Penny-sized hail and 40 mph winds are possible in Elbert County until 2:30 p.m., according to NWS Boulder meteorologists.

1:48 p.m. | Tornado watch | A tornado watch is now in effect for much of eastern Colorado south of I-70, including parts of the Denver metro area, until 9 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Softball-sized hail along with 75 mph scattered wind gusts are possible.

