Colorado weather blog: Tornado watch issued for eastern CO, including parts of Denver metro, until 9 p.m.

DENVER — Severe thunderstorms that could bring large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are once again in the cards Friday.

Thunderstorms will likely develop after 2 p.m. and continue through the evening commute, according to Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

Friday, June 6

2:07 p.m. | Weather update | Penny-sized hail and 40 mph winds are possible in Elbert County until 2:30 p.m., according to NWS Boulder meteorologists.

1:48 p.m. | Tornado watch | A tornado watch is now in effect for much of eastern Colorado south of I-70, including parts of the Denver metro area, until 9 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Softball-sized hail along with 75 mph scattered wind gusts are possible.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/xjAAzpiCQf — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 6, 2025

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream..