Colorado weather blog: Tornado warning expires for Weld County

Tuesday, May 27

5:14 p.m. | Tornado warning expired | The NWS has allowed the tornado warning to expire for Weld County, where a confirmed tornado was spotted near New Raymer.

"The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area," wrote the NWS.

5:04 p.m. | Confirmed tornado | The NWS said a tornado has been confirmed "over New Raymer" and the storm is moving southeast at 20 mph.

4:52 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Northeastern Lincoln County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. where quarter-sized hail is possible in a storm 15 miles east of Limon. The cell is moving southeast at 15 mph, according to the NWS.

4:48 p.m. | Tornado warning | The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder has issued a tornado warning for East Central Weld County for a storm showing radar-indicated rotation. Quarter-sized hail is also possible with this storm — which is near Raymer and Stoneham, Colorado. The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

4:40 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | These counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m. for hail up to quarter size.



