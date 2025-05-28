Colorado weather blog: Thunderstorm, tornado watches issued for Colorado's far eastern plains

DENVER — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up across the I-25 corridor and east as Colorado's spring-time unsettled weather pattern continues Wednesday.

Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said earlier Wednesday we could see storms could pop up as early as 1 p.m. near Fort Collins and Longmont, with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and even some hail. There is a marginal risk of severe weather near Denver and across the plains.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Tuesday, May 27

1:14 p.m. | Tornado watch issued for SE Colorado | A tornado watch has been issued through 10 p.m. for Yuma County all the way down to Baca County in eastern Colorado.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/YO64G1JQCc — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 28, 2025

1:03 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for southeastern Colorado with tennis ball-sized hail, a couple of tornadoes and isolated wind gusts up to 65 mph possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas until 8 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/whLdYwiqJs — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 28, 2025

