Colorado weather blog: Strong storms bring rain to Denver metro, heavy snow to high country

DENVER — Strong storms are bringing rain to the Denver metro and heavy, wet snow to Colorado's high country for the weekend.

Between 1.5” to 3” of rainfall were projected for the Front Range and the nearby plains with the passing of this storm, NWS meteorologists said in their latest forecast discussion, adding the rain should be over by Sunday morning for the Front Range, but may linger into the morning over the plains.

In the higher elevations, Coloradans can expect that storm system to bring heavy, wet snow, particularly in the foothills above 8,500 feet, where between one to two feet of snow are expected.

A winter storm warning is set to into effect at 3 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday for portions of Larimer, Boulder, Jefferson, Douglas, Gilpin, Clear Creek and Park Counties.

A winter storm warning will go into effect earlier, starting at 9 p.m. Friday through midnight Saturday for communities in Rocky Mountain National Park, Medicine Bow Range, Mountains of Summit County, Mosquito Range and Indian Peaks.

People living west of the Continental Divide will also see snow, but accumulations are projected to be lower than in the foothills, with up to a foot of snow falling by early Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory will begin at 3 p.m. Friday and last through 6 a.m. Sunday for the northern and central Colorado mountains.

Below, you can find the latest updates on road and weather conditions.

Friday, April 26

7:41 P.M. | WEATHER | The NWS Boulder office has issued a special weather statement for Centennial, Greenwood Village and Foxfield. There could be wind up to 40 mph and penny-sized hail.

6:51 P.M. | WEATHER | The National Weather Service office in Boulder has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Douglas and Jefferson counties until 7:30 p.m. There could be wind up to 60 mph and half-dollar-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Douglas County, CO, Jefferson County, CO until 7:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/BF2EKZAhEG — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 27, 2024