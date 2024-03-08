Light snow in Denver for the Friday morning drive

Light snow is possible through Friday morning, and you'll find some slick roads for the commute.

Snow will start to taper off by late morning and early afternoon. We'll see high temperatures in the 30s, with clearing skies Friday afternoon.

Accumulation will likely be less than an inch across the Denver metro area, but we saw more in the foothills and across the far eastern plains.

Skies will clear out this weekend, and we're in for a nice warm up near 50 degrees on Saturday and low 60s by Sunday.

The next storm will arrive by the middle of next week.

