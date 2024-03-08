Watch Now
Light snow in Denver for the Friday morning drive

Sunny and warmer weather in Denver this weekend
Friday will be the coldest day of the week, with high temperatures in the 30s. We'll see some light snow through the morning commute, with clearing skies by Friday night.
Posted at 5:40 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 07:52:30-05

Light snow is possible through Friday morning, and you'll find some slick roads for the commute.

Snow will start to taper off by late morning and early afternoon. We'll see high temperatures in the 30s, with clearing skies Friday afternoon.

Accumulation will likely be less than an inch across the Denver metro area, but we saw more in the foothills and across the far eastern plains.

Skies will clear out this weekend, and we're in for a nice warm up near 50 degrees on Saturday and low 60s by Sunday.

The next storm will arrive by the middle of next week.

