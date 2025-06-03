Colorado weather blog: Storm with reports of tornado, golf ball-sized hail heading toward Sterling

DENVER — Severe weather is making a comeback across the Denver metro and the northeastern plains of Colorado late Monday afternoon through the early Tuesday morning, bringing with it the potential for hail and damaging winds across the Denver metro and potentially some isolated tornadoes over the northeastern corner of the state.

Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said earlier Monday a strong cold front will push through the state by late afternoon into Monday night, bringing locally heavy rainfall for the remainder of the night and into the early hours of Tuesday.

The greatest risk for severe storms will be roughly east of a line from Cheyenne in southeast Wyoming to Fort Morgan to Akron in the northeastern plains of Colorado.

Monday, June 2

8:13 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Morgan and Washington counties. The NWS Boulder said this storm will contain golf ball-sized hail and is capable of producing a tornado.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Morgan County, CO, Washington County, CO until 8:45 PM MDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/SE9Q4E8QPG — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 3, 2025

8:10 p.m. | Tornado warning for Logan County | A tornado warning has been issued for Logan County until 8:30 p.m. Half-dollar-sized hail is also possible, according to the NWS Boulder.

Tornado Warning including Logan County, CO until 8:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/iYTvqKB32T — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 3, 2025

7:52 p.m. | Storm with reports of tornado heading to Sterling | In a post on X, the National Weather Service office in Boulder warned of a storm with recent reports of a tornado and golf ball-sized hail heading toward Sterling.

Sterling, Atwood and Padroni, all located in the eastern plains, are under a tornado warning until 8:15 p.m. The NWS Boulder is urging those in the area to take shelter immediately.

Heads up Sterling, CO! This storm with recent reports of a tornado and golf ball size hail is headed into town. Take shelter now! #COwx https://t.co/HZzPtWeLHu — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 3, 2025

7:22 p.m. | Flash flood warning issued for Larimer County | A flash flood warning has been issued for the Miller Fork Basin and the Buckhorn Creek Basin in Larimer County until 9:15 p.m. Residents should be aware of their surroundings and avoid driving through flood waters. If necessary, seek higher ground.

2:11 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | A severe thunderstorm watch is already in effect for several counties along the eastern plains including Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Otero, Prowers, and Yuma through 10 p.m.

Two-inch-sized hail along with scattered wind gusts up to 75 mph and frequent lightning is possible, NWS forecasters said.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming until 8 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/Yz0JP5Gn9K — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 2, 2025

