Colorado weather blog: Snow expected overnight in Denver

DENVER — Denver's snowless streak is expected to come to an end starting late Friday evening as a storm system brings up to 7 inches of snow in the mountains and anywhere from a trace to possibly 3 inches along the plains.

While most travel impacts should remain in the higher elevations, Denver could see light accumulations.

We're tracking the latest weather conditions, alerts and travel impacts in the Colorado weather blog below.

Friday, November 28

11:30 p.m. | I-70 check | The NWS in Boulder posted a photo at Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70 showing "difficult travel" conditions. At this link, you can check CDOT's alerts.

10:15 p.m. | Flash freezing a possibility | With the temps dropping so quickly, Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson said to watch for any icy conditions on roads in the morning hours. Rain is expected to change over to snow late Friday and overnight.

8:30 p.m. | Latest forecast | Denver7 meteogologist Stacey Donaldson is updating the forecast: "As we get into Friday night and into Saturday morning, temps will drop into the 20s with chances for our first snow in Denver. Then another shot arrives Sunday night. It looks like travel will be slow going into Saturday morning, especialy up in the High Country."

Here's the latest forecast.

5:00 p.m. | Winter weather advisory | Between 3 and 7 inches of snow is possible in portions of the High Country where a winter weather advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday. The Eisenhower Tunnel is included in the advisory area.

"Travel will become slick and hazardous by this evening. Conditions will improve again by mid to late morning Saturday," wrote NWS forecasters in Boulder. Check the alert area here.

