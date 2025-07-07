Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of the Denver metro until 9 p.m.

DENVER — Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible over northeastern plains of Colorado Monday afternoon as another round of thunderstorms develop along the Front Range.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado weather alerts and conditions across northeastern Colorado and the Denver metro area.

Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

LINKS: Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Monday, July 7

1:48 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Denver metro | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the Denver metro area until 9 p.m., National Weather Service officials said Monday.

National Weather Service in Boulder

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.