Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of the Denver metro until 9 p.m.

It will be a hot day, with high temperatures in the low 90s across the Denver metro area. Isolated storms will develop Monday afternoon and there is a risk of severe weather on the plains.
Hot and stormy again across parts of eastern Colorado Monday
DENVER — Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible over northeastern plains of Colorado Monday afternoon as another round of thunderstorms develop along the Front Range.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado weather alerts and conditions across northeastern Colorado and the Denver metro area.

Monday, July 7

1:48 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Denver metro | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the Denver metro area until 9 p.m., National Weather Service officials said Monday.

