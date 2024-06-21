Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Fort Collins area

DENVER — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Colorado including Fort Collins until 9 p.m. for the threat of large, damaging hail and high winds.

Larimer and Weld Counties in Colorado are in the watch area as well as portions of Wyoming and Nebraska.

The NWS said scattered hail up to 2 inches in size is possible with possible wind gusts approaching 70 mph. While low, the threat of a tornado is not out of the question, according to the NWS.

The severe weather threat in Denver is low.

“We have a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson, “We’ll see those scattered showers move through around 4 to 5 o’clock then push off to the east as we get into the later hours.”

Friday, June 21

3:28 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for north central Weld County for a storm 6 miles west of Hereford. Half dollar size hail is possible. The warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

3:06 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | North central Weld County is under a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 3:30 p.m.

The NWS said the storm, 12 miles northeast of Rockport, could drop hail up to nickel size with winds up to 60 mph.

NWS Boulder

2:41 p.m. | Storms developing | The NWS said scattered thunderstorms are rolling across the northern foothills and plains near Louisville. Denver7 weather radar also showed a line of storms stretching south of the metro along I-25 from Castle Pines to just east of Castle Rock.

Denver7

2:30 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | Weld and Larimer Counties are under the severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. on Friday.

NWS Boulder

