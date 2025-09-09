Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm watch from Yuma to Lamar until 10 p.m.

DENVER — The I-25 Corridor and the mountains could see isolated to scatter storms Tuesday, but the story will be different for the Eastern Plains, which could see a couple of strong to severe storms very late into the afternoon and evening

The Denver7 News team is tracking the latest severe weather alerts and storm reports below.

Tuesday, September 9

4:29 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | The NWS office in Boulder has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fleming, Iliff and Crook in northeast Colorado until 5:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fleming CO, Iliff CO and Crook CO until 5:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/cYwBhNDeYL — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 9, 2025

4:23 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Up to 60 mph winds with quarter-sized hail are possible for Bent and Prowers County until 5 p.m. due to a severe thunderstorm moving in the area, according to the NWS in Pueblo.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bent County, CO, Prowers County, CO until 5:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/8rUDEbT6MU — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 9, 2025

4:15 p.m. | DIA update | Two flights have been canceled and 301 others were delayed Tuesday afternoon due to weather at DIA, according to FlightAware.

4:12 p.m. | Ground stop issued at DIA | Planes coming into Denver were grounded until at least 4:30 p.m. due to winds as severe weather is affecting the Eastern Plains Tuesday, according to the FAA.

3:31 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Up to 60 mph winds with quarter-sized hail are possible for southeast Yuma and northeast Kit Carson until 4:30 p.m. as a storm moves northeast near Bethune at 15 mph, according to Denver7 meteorologist Clara Faith.

🚨 Severe Thunderstorm Warning for SE Yuma & NE Kit Carson Counties (CO) until 4:30 PM MDT.



📍 Storm near Bethune, moving NE at 15 mph

⚠️ Hazards: 60 mph wind gusts & quarter-size hail

💥 Expect damage to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees.



Stay safe! ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/uY7Lg8XGTo — Clara Faith (@ClaraFaithTV) September 9, 2025

2:50 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | Up to tennis ball-sized hail is possible with scattered wind gusts of up to 70 mph along with frequent lightning as severe storms start forming on Colorado's Eastern Plains Tuesday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect through 10 p.m. from Yuma down to Lamar.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado and Kansas until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/EulXQPco6y — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 9, 2025

