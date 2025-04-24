Watch Now
Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of the Denver metro

Thunderstorms forecast earlier Thursday are beginning to form in parts of the Denver metro before they continue moving northeast across the plains through the late hours of the night.
DENVER — Thunderstorms forecast earlier Thursday are beginning to form in parts of the Denver metro before they continue moving northeast across the plains through the late hours of the night.

Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said earlier Thursday we could even see more isolated tornadoes on the Eastern Plains.

For those of us in the Denver metro area, however, there's a marginal risk of large hail and damaging winds closer to the Interstate 25 Corridor.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado severe weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

Thursday, April 24

3:43 p.m. | Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant went live on air to talk about the storms moving through the Denver metro area. Watch her weather update in the video below.

Denver weather: Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for parts of metro

3:40 p.m. | More than 550 flights have been delayed at Denver International Airport and just 7 have been canceled due to weather, according to FlightAware.

3:36 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued from Colorado Springs down to Trinidad and east to the Kansas border until 10 p.m. Thursday, per the NWS.

"A couple of tornadoes" are possible along with scattered hail up to two-inch in size and isolated gusts of up to 70 mph.

3:18 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning including Elizabeth and Kiowa is in effect until 3:45 p.m. The National Weather Service in Boulder says 50 mph winds, half-dollar sized hail and a tornado are possible in the area.

2:57 p.m. | A tornado warning has been issued for Elizabeth until 3:30 p.m. after a radar-indicated tornado was spotted by the NWS. Quarter-sized hail is also possible.

2:51 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning including Lochbuie, Hudson and Keenesburg is in effect until 3:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Boulder says 50 mph winds, half-dollar sized hail and a tornado are possible in the area.

2:43 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning including Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert counties is now in effect until 3:15 p.m. The National Weather Service in Boulder says 50 mph winds, half-dollar sized hail and a tornado are possible in the area.

