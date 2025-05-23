Colorado weather blog: Baseball-sized hail possible in Logan, Weld County storm

DENVER — Severe storms are possible along Colorado's northeastern plains as a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several counties until 9 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes were possible. The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect east of the metro and Denver is not included in the alert.

Friday, May 23

4:38 p.m. | Golf ball-sized hail | Cope, Colorado should be on alert for golf-ball sized hail as a severe thunderstorm passes through the area.

NWS Boulder

4:35 p.m. | Baseball-sized hail | The NWS said a severe thunderstorm near Willard and Stoneham Colorado is "a destructive storm" and will "contain baseball-sized hail."

Logan and Weld Counties continue under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m.

NWS Boulder

4:15 p.m. | Stong storms possible | NWS weather forecasters said the severe storm potential is increasing this afternoon for Colorado's NE plains.

"Storms are quickly developing across northeastern Colorado. Large hail is the primary threat, but damaging winds and an isolated tornado will be possible with stronger storms as they drift southeast over the next couple of hours," wrote the NWS.

NWS Boulder

4:05 p.m. | Severe t-storm warning | Portions of Logan and Weld Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. for wind gusts up to 60 mph and ping pong-sized hail.

NWS Boulder

3:00 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | Here are the counties on the plains included in the watch.

NWS Boulder

