Colorado weather blog: Tornado warning for Weld County

DENVER — Severe storms are possible in the northeastern portions of Colorado on Thursday as a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m.

While the Denver metro is not included in the watch, isolated storms are possible.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to form between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. with the greatest risk of a damaging storm staying north of Denver.

Thursday, June 20

3:43 p.m. | Tornado warning | The NWS has issued tornado warning for Weld County including the communities of Eaton, Severance and Ault. The NWS said the storm, 7 miles north of Greeley, was capable of producing a tornado. The warning expires at 4:15 p.m.

3:43 p.m. | Landspout possible | The NWS issued a special weather statement for Windsor, Johnstown and Milliken for a possible landspout development, which was radar indicated.

3:20 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning impacting Greeley, Windsor and Evans until 4 p.m. Quarter size hail is possible with this storm.

3:20 p.m. | Strong storm near Loveland | Nickel size hail is possible with a storm between Loveland and Windsor. The NWS said wind gusts up to 40 mph were possible.

3:15 p.m. | Nickel size hail possible near Thornton | The NWS issued a special weather statement for a storm near Arvada, Westminster and Thornton where wind gusts up to 50 mph were possible.

2:30 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | Several counties in northeastern Colorado are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. where large hail and brief land spouts were possible.

