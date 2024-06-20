Watch Now
Colorado weather blog: Tornado warning for Weld County

Posted: 3:37 PM, Jun 20, 2024
Updated: 2024-06-20 18:09:34-04
Ping pong ball-size hail and brief funnel clouds or landspouts are possible Thursday in northeastern Colorado as a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued. Isolated storms are possible in Denver.
DENVER — Severe storms are possible in the northeastern portions of Colorado on Thursday as a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m.

While the Denver metro is not included in the watch, isolated storms are possible.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to form between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. with the greatest risk of a damaging storm staying north of Denver.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado severe weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

Thursday, June 20

3:43 p.m. | Tornado warning | The NWS has issued tornado warning for Weld County including the communities of Eaton, Severance and Ault. The NWS said the storm, 7 miles north of Greeley, was capable of producing a tornado. The warning expires at 4:15 p.m.

3:43 p.m. | Landspout possible | The NWS issued a special weather statement for Windsor, Johnstown and Milliken for a possible landspout development, which was radar indicated.

3:20 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning impacting Greeley, Windsor and Evans until 4 p.m. Quarter size hail is possible with this storm.

3:20 p.m. | Strong storm near Loveland | Nickel size hail is possible with a storm between Loveland and Windsor. The NWS said wind gusts up to 40 mph were possible.

3:15 p.m. | Nickel size hail possible near Thornton | The NWS issued a special weather statement for a storm near Arvada, Westminster and Thornton where wind gusts up to 50 mph were possible.

2:30 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | Several counties in northeastern Colorado are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. where large hail and brief land spouts were possible.

