Colorado weather blog: Road closures in place Friday as latest snowstorm moves through the high country

DENVER — There's not a lot of wintry action happening anymore in the Denver metro following our latest snowstorm (which didn't even leave a trace of fresh powder), but the same can't be said for Colorado's high country.

Though warnings and advisories have all been lifted for Colorado, light snow will linger over the central and southern mountain areas through early Saturday.

Below, you can find the latest updates on road conditions in the mountains in case you're thinking of making the trip there this weekend.

Friday, March 8

5:45 p.m. | US 40 UPDATE | Westbound US 40 is back open between Henderson Mine Road and Robins Roost (7 miles east of Winter Park), per CDOT.

5:27 p.m. | I-70 UPDATE | The westbound lanes of I-70 are Vail are back open, according to CDOT, meaning no closures are currently in place in that area.

5:15 p.m. | US 285 UPDATE | US 285 is back open, CDOT says.

5:04 p.m. | I-70 UPDATE | The eastbound lanes of I-70 at Vail are back open, per CDOT.

4:37 p.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | US 285 is closed in both directions between Willard Street and Geneva Creek due to weather, according to CDOT.

4:15 p.m. | ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE | Colorado State Patrol officials are warning travelers of several crashes in the mountains that are creating delays for those traveling through the area due to wintry conditions in the high country. Trooper Jeanne Rahe tells Denver7 so far no injuries have been reported, but there were "a couple of jackknifed semis" on the roads.

3:57 p.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | Eastbound I-70 is closed at Vial due to safety concerns, CDOT says.

3:53 p.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | Westbound US 40 is closed between Henderson Mine Road and Robins Roost (7 miles east of Winter Park). Road are closed due to a crash, expect delays in the area, CDOT says.

2:13 p.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | Westbound I-70 is closed between Copper Mountain and Vail Pass Summit due to safety concerns, CDOT says.

2:06 p.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | Westbound I-70 is closed westbound between Vail Pass Summit and East Vail, according to CDOT.