Colorado weather blog: Latest conditions, road updates as snow storm moves through the state

DENVER — A strong storm system is set to dump upwards of a foot of snow for portions of Colorado's mountains as the first significant snowstorm of the season is unfolding in the state. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern and central mountains until Friday morning and treacherous driving conditions are possible for some roadways in mountain communities.

For the Denver metro area Thursday, temperatures will stay in the 50s with rain possible throughout the day along the Front Range and across the plains.

We're monitoring a slight chance of a light rain-snow mix for the plains late Thursday into Friday morning as temperatures drop over northeast Colorado. The Denver metro area will most likely fall into a hard freeze overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Below, you can find weather and traffic updates as the storm moves through. Refresh this page for the latest.

Thursday, October, 12

10:20 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | Colorado State Highway 82 over Independence Pass is under a temporary closure due to the snow storm. CDOT says it anticipates reopening the pass on Friday.

10:45 a.m. | FREEZE WARNING | The NWS issued a freeze warning starting at 9 p.m. tonight for temperatures expected to drop to 27 degrees in the lower Yampa, Central Colorado River Basins. This includes the cities of Rangely, Dinosaur, Eagle, Edwards, Glenwood Springs and Carbondale, according the the NWS.

10:20 a.m. | HIGH WIND WATCH | The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder issued a high wind watch for Colorado's eastern plains starting a 3 p.m. through Friday morning. Up to 60 mph wind gusts out of the northwest are possible and motorists should be on alert for blowing dust. Here's a list of the locations under the watch.

10:15 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | Snow, ice and drifting snow has been reported along Trail Ridge Road/US Hwy 34 and Rocky Mountain National Park says the road is closed at Rainbow Curve 12 miles east of the trail heads to 10 miles west of the trail heads.

9:35 a.m. | TRACTION LAW | I-70 westbound between exit 195 at the Copper Mountain exit and Vail (exit 195) are under the passenger vehicle traction law.

9:30 a.m. | TRACTION LAW | A passenger vehicle traction law is in effect for I-70 in both directions between exit 203 and exit 221. When the traction law is in place, passenger vehicles are required to have mud, snow tires or chains or alternatively must be a four-wheel for all-wheel drive vehicle, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).