Colorado weather blog: Overturned semis due to high winds forcing road closures

DENVER — While northeastern Colorado will see temperatures around 15 degrees above normal Tuesday due to gusty winds, Colorado's Front Range mountains and northern foothills are under a high wind warning where gusts could blow to around 90 mph.

Denver is not included in the warning, but it does include Boulder, Golden and Fort Collins. While the strongest winds will be north of I-70, a portion of I-25 north of Fort Collins is included in the warning. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder added: "Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

LINKS: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Tuesday, December 9

11:32 a.m. | Wind-related road closure | The NWS in Boulder said there are more wind-related road closures in Colorado, including Hwy 287, which is closed in both directions from Livermore to the Colorado state line.

Northbound I-25 is also closed from Wellington to the Wyoming state line.

NWS Boulder / CDOT

11:05 a.m. | Power outages latest | We're tracking the latest power outages as high winds batter portions of Colorado Tuesday.

CORE Electric Cooperative reports over 1,200 members are without power in Park County due to high winds and blowing snow.

CORE said crews are working to restore service.



Xcel Energy reports 3,876 customers statewide without power with the largest outage reported in the Idaho Springs area.

Poudre Valley REA said there are 6 outages with 16 customers without power.

10:59 a.m. | Overturned semis US-287 | The Livermore Fire Protection District said two separate semis have overturned in far northern Colorado on US-287. The first is at US-287 and CR-76H and the second is reported at US-287 near MM 337.

"We are experiencing very high winds today please slow down and use caution," wrote the fire district on social media.

Livermore Fire Protection District

10:32 a.m. | I-25 northbound closure | CDOT said the I-25 northbound lanes between CO 1 and the Wyoming state line are closed due to safety concerns as a commercial vehicle rollover crash was reported near Carr, Colorado.

A Denver7 viewer, Rebecca Lasalle, shared photos of overturned semi-trucks on the Wyoming side of I-25.

Rebecca Lasalle Overturned semi-truck on I-25 across the Wyoming border.

10:15 a.m. | High wind warning | The Front Range mountains and foothills and a portion of far northern Colorado, including I-25, are under a high wind warning until midnight or winds up to 50 mph and gusts potentially up to 90 mph.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said Tuesday the warning now includes Boulder, Golden and Fort Collins where wind gusts could reach 75mph.

NWS Boulder

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.