Brush fire in Lone Tree under control, no structures threatened

The fast-moving brush fire in Lone Tree is now under control, South Metro Fire Rescue officials said in a post. Crews are mopping up and checking for hot spots.

Officials estimate the fire burned 20 acres.

No structures were threatened, but Westbound Ridgegate Parkway was closed to traffic near Meridian Village Parkway, officials said. One lane for westbound traffic was reopened, officials said around 4:45 p.m.

Update: Forward progress has been stopped and the fire is under control. Crews are working on mop-up and checking for any hot spots. Fire is estimated at 20 acres. pic.twitter.com/dTFg5pY8Tc — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 21, 2026

The fire burned near South Peoria Street and Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree, according officials. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire comes during a week of record-high temperatures and as red flag warnings are in effect throughout the state, with officials warning that any spark can start a fire. Follow along with more fire and weather updates in our weather blog here.