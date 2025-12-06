Colorado weather blog: Heavy snow impacting mountain travel Saturday

DENVER — Heavy, blowing snow will persist in Colorado's high country Saturday, potentially causing treacherous travel conditions on mountain passes and on Interstate 70.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday for much of the northern mountains. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said blowing snow could create whiteout conditions and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said motorists headed to the mountains should remain alert and prepare in case delays are encountered on the highways.

We're tracking the latest weather conditions, alerts and travel impacts in the Colorado weather blog below. Refresh this page for updates.

LINKS: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Saturday, Dec. 6

10:31 a.m. | Highway closure | Westbound lanes of I-70 are closed between exit 232 for Highway 40 and exit 228 for Georgetown due to a semi truck crash. No other vehicles were in the crash. A detour is in place: Drivers can take exit 228 around the crash and then get back on I-70 west.

Nobody was injured.

Colorado Department of Transportation

There is no ETA for reopening the highway as of now. The contents of the truck will be transferred to another truck, Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said.

10:04 a.m. | Crash | Eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed near Wolcott due to a crash. This happened between exit 157 for Highway 131 and exit 167 for Avon and Edwards. Drivers should detour on Highway 6.

9:39 a.m. | RMNP | Rocky Mountain National Park saw "significant snowfall" overnight, with more snow still falling at higher elevations. Roads in the park are packed and icy. The park reported more than 6 inches of new snow at Hidden Valley and Bear Lake. Vehicles must have traction.

Wind gusts are reaching around 60 mph on Saturday in the park. A winter storm warning is in effect and avalanche danger is high.

Rocky Mountain National Park

6:01 a.m. | Highway closure | US 550 at Red Mountain Pass will close on Saturday while CDOT performs safety winter maintenance operations. Saturday's operations will have minor traffic impacts, with delays beginning at 8 a.m. between mile points 80 and 81.

Crews will continue this work on Tuesday as well, however the highway will fully close in both directions for about four hours during that work. That will start at 10 a.m.

2 a.m. | Highway closure | Highway 6 over Loveland Pass is closed in both directions due to safety concerns with the weather. The closure runs between I-70 and Arapahoe Basin.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.