Colorado weather blog: Flood advisory issued in Greeley as monsoon flow makes a comeback across the state

DENVER — Another round of slow-moving, scattered storms and heavy rain is bringing the possibility of flash floods to the Urban Corridor as a monsoon flow makes a comeback across the state Thursday afternoon.

Thursday, July 24

5:30 p.m. | DIA update | There are 751 delays and 13 cancellations at Denver International Airport as of 5:30 p.m., according to FlightAware.

4:47 p.m. | Flood advisory for Greeley, Evans | A flood advisory is in effect for Greeley, Evans and Garden City until 7:45 p.m. Thursday after Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, which may cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen, according to the NWS in Boulder, and additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area.

4:42 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Central Adams County and South Central Weld County in northeastern Colorado after severe thunderstorms were located along a line from 17 miles southeast of Greeley to 39 miles east of Denver, moving northeast at 10 mph.

The warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. Up to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are possible.

4:41 p.m. | Ground stop at DIA | The FAA has issued a ground stop at Denver International Airport due to weather, which is causing flights to be delayed for about 1 hour and 17 minutes.

