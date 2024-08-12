Colorado weather blog: Flash flood watch in effect until 9 p.m.

DENVER — DENVER — Severe storms on Monday afternoon are expected to bring the possibility of flash flooding to the Denver metro area and communities along the I-25 corridor and Colorado's plains.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder warned localized areas could see up to 2 inches of rain in less than an hour.

Along with the flood threat, strong to severe storms could drop large hail and bring damaging wind gusts.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado severe weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Monday, August 12

2:05 p.m.| Flood watch in effect| Denver metro communities and areas along the I-25 stretching east along the plains remain under a flash flood watch until 9 p.m., where the NWS said 'ingredients are about as good as we've seen all year for potential for flash flooding."

NWS Boulder

2:00 p.m.| Flood warning in Larimer County | The NWS issued a flash flood warning for the Cameron Peak burn scar until 5 p.m. Monday. The NWS said radar indicated heavy rain over the scar — falling around .6 inches in the. last 20 minutes.

NWS Boulder

12:30 p.m.| Flood advisory issued| The Cameron Peak burn scar area is under a flood advisory until 3:15 p.m., according to the NWS. The advisory includes areas just east of Pennock Pass.

NWS Boulder

