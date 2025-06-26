Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado weather blog: Erie under flash flood warning until 9:45 p.m.

Posted
and last updated
Scattered evening storms; warmer, drier in Denver Thursday
Colorado weather over Denver7 station 6-25-25

DENVER — Another round of storms is popping up along the Interstate 25 corridor this evening. There is a chance for a few severe cells capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes along the eastern plains tonight.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado weather alerts and conditions across the Denver metro area and Colorado.

Wednesday, June 25

8:10 p.m. | Special weather statement | A special weather statement has been issued for Firestone, Johnstown and Frederick until 9 p.m. The National Weather Service warns of winds up to 40 miles per hour and penny-sized hail.

7:56 p.m. | Colorado Rockies game delayed | The Colorado Rockies' game at Coors Field in Denver is currently on a rain delay. The Rockies are trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 in the top of the 6th.

7:54 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Thornton, Commerce City, and Adams City through 8:30 p.m. The storm is capable of producing quarter-sized hail.

7:31 p.m. | Colorado Rapids game delayed | The Colorado Rapids' game tonight at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City is under a weather delay.

7:30 p.m. | Flash flood warning issued for Erie, Lafayette | The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Erie and parts of Lafayette through 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

