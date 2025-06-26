Colorado weather blog: Erie under flash flood warning until 9:45 p.m.

DENVER — Another round of storms is popping up along the Interstate 25 corridor this evening. There is a chance for a few severe cells capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes along the eastern plains tonight.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado weather alerts and conditions across the Denver metro area and Colorado.

Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

LINKS: Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Wednesday, June 25

8:10 p.m. | Special weather statement | A special weather statement has been issued for Firestone, Johnstown and Frederick until 9 p.m. The National Weather Service warns of winds up to 40 miles per hour and penny-sized hail.

A special weather statement has been issued for Firestone CO, Johnstown CO and Frederick CO until 9:00 PM MDT #COwx pic.twitter.com/IDUeY9soH8 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 26, 2025

7:56 p.m. | Colorado Rockies game delayed | The Colorado Rockies' game at Coors Field in Denver is currently on a rain delay. The Rockies are trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 in the top of the 6th.

Tonight's game is currently in a delay. We will provide more information as it becomes available. — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 26, 2025

7:54 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Thornton, Commerce City, and Adams City through 8:30 p.m. The storm is capable of producing quarter-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Thornton CO, Commerce City CO and Adams City CO until 8:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/Sc3u8SqfuY — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 26, 2025

7:31 p.m. | Colorado Rapids game delayed | The Colorado Rapids' game tonight at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City is under a weather delay.

We have entered into a weather delay here at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park. Those in attendance should seek shelter on the concourse.



For the latest information, visit our Weather Updates page or download the Colorado Rapids App and enable location-based notifications.



📱 »… pic.twitter.com/mj0C5V9Pmi — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) June 26, 2025

7:30 p.m. | Flash flood warning issued for Erie, Lafayette | The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Erie and parts of Lafayette through 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

🚨 FLASH FLOOD WARNING 🚨

Issued by the National Weather Service | Effective until 9:45 PM MDT



Heavy rain is moving through our area, and flash flooding is either happening now or expected to begin soon.



⚠️ What you need to know:



📍 Areas affected: Southeast Boulder County &… pic.twitter.com/lwbI4tUFyH — Erie CO Police (@ErieCOPolice) June 26, 2025