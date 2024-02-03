Colorado weather blog: Closures, snow and cold impacts on Friday, February 2

DENVER — The weekend winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to Colorado's high country and areas south of Denver, but the metro area is under a winter storm watch for the potential of up to six inches of snow in some areas.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Elbert, Central and east Douglas counties, where between five and 10 inches of snow is possible. Travel along I-25 south could become hazardous as could conditions on I-70 in the mountains.

Friday, February 2

10:21 p.m. | TRAFFIC | Eastbound I-70 has reopened at Vail.

8:33 p.m | TRAFFIC | Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at Vail due to safety concerns, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

