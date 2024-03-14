Loveland Ski Area, Eldora closed Thursday due to hazardous travel conditions: Colorado snowstorm update

The winter blast slamming Colorado Wednesday into Thursday has caused at least two of the state’s popular ski areas to close.

Loveland Ski Area announced it would close due to the closure of I-70 from Golden to Silverthorne due to hazardous or impossible travel conditions.

“We are disappointed to announce that we will be unable to open today, Thursday, March 14, due to the I-70 closure,” the ski area posted in a bulletin on the home page of its website. “Stay safe and warm today. We will see you tomorrow!”



An alert on Eldora’s site said plows had not yet been able to clear snow slides across Shelf Road, which leads to the ski area.

“We’re sorry to deliver this news, but we are prioritizing the safety of our guests and employees today,” the alert read in part. “Thank you for understanding and let’s ride soon!”

A powerful winter storm moved into the state Wednesday afternoon, dumping snow in the high country and moving into town late Wednesday and overnight. I-70 to the mountains was pounded by that early snow.

Idaho Springs had seen 32 inches of snow by 7 a.m. Thursday, according to precipitation reporting database CoCoRaHs. Parts of Evergreen and Golden had seen about two feet of snow by early Thursday.

