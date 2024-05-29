Colorado severe weather blog: Severe storms likely with large hail and strong winds east of I-25

DENVER — Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening around the Denver metro will likely be severe and bring large hail and strong winds in areas east of Interstate 25.

After last night's storm in Greeley, National Weather Service officials in Boulder said additional rainfall was possible Wednesday in areas along the Urban Corridor such as Greeley, Mead and Firestone.

Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said the biggest threats from Wednesday's storm will be quarter-sized hail and damaging 60+ mph wind gusts.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado severe weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Wednesday, May 29

3:48 p.m. | Ground stop lifted at DIA | A ground stop issued by the FAA for flights leaving DIA has been lifted, but arriving flights are still delayed.

3:23 p.m. | Ground delays at DIA | Flights arriving to DIA are delayed an average of 76 minutes due to high winds, according to the FAA.

3 p.m. | DIA delays | As of 3 p.m., 530 flights are delayed at DIA and 13 cancellations have been enacted due to severe weather, which is bringing high winds to the area. A ground stop is in effect for departing flights at the airport until 3:45 p.m., according to the FAA.

2:57 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Eastern Plains of Colorado, covering an area from Trinidad in southern Colorado all the way north to Sterling, according to the NWS. The watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

A couple of tornadoes, scattered ping pong-sized hail and gusts up to 70 mph are possible in the shaded area, according to the NWS.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/bCYX2aIKdW — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 29, 2024

2:25 p.m. | Partial ground stop at DIA | Flights leaving DIA are grounded due to wind, according to the FAA. The ground stop is in effect until 3:45 p.m.

2:11 p.m. | Tornado warning in Adams County | A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Adams County until 3 p.m., the National Weather Service in Boulder says.

There are a few radar indicated circulations capable of producing a brief landspout tornado across the warning area. This boundary and associated weak thunderstorms are slowly moving east/northeast. #cowx https://t.co/nkPgB8WRgS — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 29, 2024

