Colorado leaf forecast: We'll see peak colors in the higher elevations this Sept. 26 weekend 🍁

DENVER — We are seeing peak colors in the mountains between 8,000 to 10,000 feet.

If you're looking to peep some leaves this weekend, the stretch from Frisco through Breckenridge, Keystone & Copper to Vail is a gold mine for fall color.

Denver7

Near Denver, the Raccoon Trail in Golden Gate Canyon State Park gives you the ability to hike through the changing aspen groves with great views. Gibson Lake and Kenosha Pass have plenty of color, as well.

Hope Pass near Twin Lakes is a great trek into the fall color. Independence Pass will also give you a great view of all the fall leaves changing.



🍁 Check out our full leaf peeping guide in the story below

Denver7 | Weather 🍁 Leaf it to Colorado 🍁 Your guide to the fall foliage frenzy Robert Garrison

Denver and the metro areas, as well as our Front Range foothills, will see peak colors in a couple of weeks, closer to Oct. 4 through Oct. 11.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.