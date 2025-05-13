Colorado health leaders remind us of ways to protect ourselves as mosquito season arrives

DENVER — It's mosquito season in Colorado and health officials are reminding people to protect themselves against risks like the West Nile Virus.

"West Nile Virus in Colorado, we see. You want to make sure you do good mosquito control, so wearing that insecticide before you leave," Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention at UCHealth Dr. Michelle Barron said.

Vector Disease Control International describes four "D's" to follow to protect yourself:



Defend yourself with repellents that contain Deet. Dress in long sleeves and pants. Drain any standing water around your home. Limit your time outdoors during dusk and dawn.

CO health leaders remind us of ways to protect ourselves amid mosquito season

"When you're out and about in the outdoors, ticks and mosquitoes are the other things you want to be aware of, especially if you're outdoors in nature," Dr. Barron said.

Dr. Barron said West Nile cases in Colorado are minimal.

"I'd say we have sometimes up to 10. Not a lot. It depends on the year. And so one of the things that they found is that West Nile virus has the ability to has adapted very well in mosquitoes, and temperature control makes a difference," Dr. Barron said.

The hotter the summer, the more potential that number has to increase.

Dr. Barron said symptoms may start as a fever or tiredness, but could escalate.

"Wih West Nile virus, you might have some diarrhea or have some stomach issues, and then you may not have anything else," Dr. Barron said. "Or you could progress to where then you start having neurological changes, where you might have somebody that's confused or is just acting different than normal, and that may be a sign that West Nile virus has taken hold."

She recommended staying up to date on vaccines, and discussing additional ones with your doctor if you plan to travel.