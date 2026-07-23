Colorado climate chat: Monsoon season is easing drought but heavy rain, mudslides and heat remain concerns

DENVER — In the July edition of Climate Chat, CPR host Ryan Warner and Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo discuss monsoon moisture, wildfire risks, mudslides, drought, snow drought research and Colorado’s late-arriving 100-degree heat.

Also in this conversation:

Monsoon moisture is bringing heavier rain to Colorado’s mountains and helping firefighters battle active wildfires.

Burn scars remain especially vulnerable to mudslides and flash flooding during intense downpours.

Denver recorded its first 100-degree day later than usual this year, with another possible this weekend.

Parts of western Colorado remain in exceptional drought despite improving conditions in some areas.

A new Colorado School of Mines study finds climate change is making snow drought far more likely in coming decades.



▶️ Watch the full episode in the video player below: