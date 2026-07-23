Colorado climate chat: Monsoon season is easing drought but heavy rain, mudslides and heat remain concerns

DENVER — In the July edition of Climate Chat, CPR host Ryan Warner and Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo discuss monsoon moisture, wildfire risks, mudslides, drought, snow drought research and Colorado’s late-arriving 100-degree heat.
Also in this conversation:
- Monsoon moisture is bringing heavier rain to Colorado’s mountains and helping firefighters battle active wildfires.
- Burn scars remain especially vulnerable to mudslides and flash flooding during intense downpours.
- Denver recorded its first 100-degree day later than usual this year, with another possible this weekend.
- Parts of western Colorado remain in exceptional drought despite improving conditions in some areas.
- A new Colorado School of Mines study finds climate change is making snow drought far more likely in coming decades.
▶️ Watch the full episode in the video player below:
Colorado climate chat: Monsoon season brings relief and risks in July