Coloradans weather the storms through Memorial Day weekend

DENVER — For baseball fans spending their Memorial Day weekend at Coors Field, Mother Nature had a different plan for how the game would go. With thunder and rain coming down, many fans could be spotted leaving the game and heading back to the comfort of their cars.

"There's a lot of people in there waiting. We waited for probably like an hour, and then we called it because we got to watch the Knicks game at six," Mike Boucher said.

Excitement was high on Sunday for fans who were eager to see the Colorado Rockies play against the New York Yankees at home. However, a rain delay would dampen the mood.

Maggy Wolanske

"It does put a little wrench into our plans this weekend," Boucher said.

While this is not the weather people hoped for Memorial Day weekend, it did not stop people from making memories at Coors Field. Rick McGuire took his 3-year-old son Jack to his first baseball game and while it was wet, it was still special.

"It was really rainy in there, and I think they played a little longer than they should have; their field was really wet, but yeah, it's good," McGuire said.

Jim Waltz

After a 1 hour and 46-minute rain delay, the game resumed with the Yankees beating the Rockies on Sunday, 5-2, winning two out of the three series.

Later in the evening, others were able to find a clearing in the weather and spent times outdoors at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn. Jacob Anaya and Eliaz Carabajal were spotted with fishing rods in hand and hoping for some bites.

"Yeah, it’s really fun, especially when it's raining out here," Carabajal said. "Just have a fun time fishing."

Maggy Wolanske

Our Denver7 Weather Team predicts temperatureson Tuesday to return back to seasonal averages with highs returning to the 70s.