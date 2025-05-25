More storms and showers on the way Sunday through Memorial Day

As we move into the second half of the holiday weekend, the weather takes a cool and damp turn.

Sunday and Monday will feel more like early spring than late May, with highs running 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Expect clouds and off-and-on rain showers both days, as a weather system slowly moves across the state. While it won’t be a total washout, outdoor plans might need some flexibility, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Also, expect dense fog into Sunday morning for the eastern plains. We will be under a Dense Fog Advisory into the late morning on Sunday. Expect visibility to be less than 1/4 mile in some places.

Late-day thunderstorms may produce pockets of heavy rain, hail and strong winds.

kmgh

Despite the gloomy outlook for Sunday and Monday, the forecast starts to improve as we head into the short work week. By Tuesday, temperatures will bounce back closer to seasonal averages, with highs returning to the 70s for most. It’ll still be unsettled, though, with the chance of typical late-day showers or thunderstorms each afternoon — nothing severe expected, just those familiar pop-up storms we often see this time of year.

This stretch of more stable weather is expected to hold through Saturday, which should offer a more typical early summer feel. There will still be enough moisture around to fuel afternoon showers and storms each day, especially over the higher terrain and along the foothills. Mornings will be generally dry, giving you a good window for outdoor activities if you plan early.

Looking ahead, while the forecast includes a daily shot at some afternoon storms, temperatures will stay mild and manageable. Denver won’t be seeing any 90s this May, so enjoy the pleasant warmth without the intense heat. If you’re wrapping up the holiday weekend with travel on Monday or looking forward to a backyard gathering later in the week, just be ready for a possible shower and a few clouds — but no major weather disruptions.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.