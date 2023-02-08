Watch Now
Colder weather, snow to move across Colorado Wednesday into Thursday

Quiet weather will hold across Colorado tonight and through Wednesday morning. A cold front will bring snow to the northern mountains Wednesday afternoon.
Posted at 5:11 PM, Feb 07, 2023
Quiet weather will hold across Colorado tonight and through Wednesday morning. A cold front will bring snow to the northern mountains Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be a little warmer ahead of the next storm system. Highs will be back into the upper 40s to low 50s in the Denver area with 30s in the mountains. Clouds will increase during the afternoon and some snow will develop in the mountains by late afternoon.

The cold front will move through Colorado late Wednesday and early Thursday with colder weather and light snow. This storm is not expected to be very strong with just an inch or two of snow possible for Denver Thursday morning with 3 to 6 inches expected for the mountains. Roads will become slick in the mountains and over the metro area Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Thursday will be windy and colder with snow ending in the Denver area, but continuing in the mountains. Highs will be in the middle 30s for Denver and the eastern plains with a cold, stiff wind from the northwest adding to the chill. In the mountains, snow showers and gusty winds can be expected with highs in the 20s.

