Cold weather brings surge in winter gear sales

DENVER — As Colorado braces for an arctic blast, local outdoor gear retailers are experiencing a surge in sales.

The impending cold front has prompted many to stock up for winter adventures, filling stores like FERAL on Tennyson Street in Denver with eager shoppers.

“This past weekend was really busy. We were probably hitting record levels of people in the store,” said Carey Antoszewski, assistant manager at FERAL.

The independent outdoor retailer specializes in both new and used gear, providing customers with a range of options at discounted prices.

Richard Butler

Dangerous wind chills will hammer Colorado over the course of several days as the possibility of a flash freeze in Denver could impact the Friday evening commute ahead of several inches of forecast snow expected in the metro.

While Denver’s snow totals could stack up between 3 and 6 inches, the main weather headline continues to be the brutal cold that will settle across Colorado starting this weekend through early next week.

Wind chills in Denver could drop to nearly -30 degrees Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Antoszewski said if you do need to head outside — whether during or after this arctic blast — it's important to layer properly.

“Anytime you're out doing winter adventuring, starting out with your base layers is key. You don’t want them to be too loose-fitted,” she advised.

Antoszewski suggests beginning with a moisture-wicking base layer, then adding a warmth-holding mid-layer, and finally an outer shell to protect against wind and moisture.

“Socks, especially wool ones, are often overlooked but can keep your feet warm and dry," she emphasized.

Shoppers like Corbin Smith, who is in Colorado for a ski trip to Vail, appreciate the chance to find quality gear without breaking the bank.

“For someone like me who doesn't ski all the time, I think it's a good option to be able to come in and get some nice gear, but not necessarily have to pay full price,” Smith said.

With imminent cold weather, Smith was particularly focused on finding ski pants and mittens to keep warm.

Antoszewski recommends customers tailor their gear choices to their activities while remaining mindful of temperature changes during their outdoor adventures.

“The main point is to stay as safe as possible, ensuring you’re not getting too hot and sweaty. It’s all about balance,” she said.

Below are Antoszewski's four basic cold-weather gear recommendations for skiing or just braving the cold around town:

