Classes canceled Friday at several Denver area schools as forecast calls for another round of heavy, wet snow

The entire Denver metro area will be under a winter storm warning starting at 5 a.m. Friday
Denver’s snow totals will pile up even more as yet another round of early-season accumulations are in the metro’s forecast Friday into early Saturday morning where forecasters said up to 10 more inches of snow is possible.
DENVER — Kids across the Denver metro are getting a three-day weekend thanks to a slow moving snowstorm that’s expected to dump between seven to 10 inches of additional snow in the area by Saturday morning.

The forecast, calling for snow and ice-covered roads that will make travel hazardous, “with the possibility of very difficult or impossible travel” east and southeast of Denver, according to weather service officials in Boulder, prompted school districts from around the metro to announce snow-related school closures for Friday.

Cherry Creek Schools was the first to announce all classes, school activities, and before and after school daycare programs will be closed tomorrow.

Aurora Public Schools soon followed.

By around 2:30 p.m., Denver Public Schools announced they were calling a snow day for Friday due to winter weather.

At around the same time, the Douglas County School District announced all classes would be cancelled Friday as the upcoming snowstorm “is expected to be even worse than what we’ve seen over the past couple of days.”

Officials from Littleton Public Schools said after-school activities scheduled for Thursday were canceled, including athletic practices, enrichment classes, games and events. All schools and school-sponsored activities are canceled Friday, they said.

Englewood Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools also announced closures due to forecasted heavy snow accumulations Friday.

Other closures and delays can be viewed here.

Denver weather: Up to 10 more inches of snow as another round of snow arrives Friday

