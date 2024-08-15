Watch Now
Berthoud Pass dips to 34 degrees, with 'likely a few flakes' on Aug. 14: NWS

Coloradans pining for cooler temps will enjoy a nugget shared by the National Weather Service in Boulder Wednesday evening.
According to the NWS, the temperature on Berthoud Pass – located about 40 miles from Denver as the crow flies and the gateway to popular destinations like Winter Park and Grand Lake – dipped to a frosty 34 degrees around 8:45 p.m.

As light rain fell in the surrounding areas, "a few" snow flakes were likely on the pass, which reaches over 11,300 feet in elevation, according to a post by NWS on the social media site X.

It's evidence of the possibility of snow falling in any month of the year in Colorado, given our many high mountain peaks.

And we could be just weeks away from similar conditions making their way into town. NWS records suggest it has never snowed in Denver in August – but a trace of September snow is not uncommon even at lower elevations.

