Colorado ski resorts release opening days for 2024-2025 season

While it's only August, it's already time to start thinking about skiing.

Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte all released their opening days for the 2024-2025 season Wednesday morning.

Mid-October: Keystone will welcome guests, pending weather conditions

Nov. 8: Breckenridge Ski Resort opens

Nov. 15: Vail Mountain opens

Nov. 27: Beaver Creek and Crested Butte Mountain Resorts both open

These are all Epic resorts that have passes on sale for the season.

Ikon Passes are also available to buy, but its resorts have not yet announced opening dates.

Passes are also on sale through Colorado Ski Country USA. The not-for-profit is offering kids passes for third through sixth graders. For $67, children can get four days of lift tickets at 20 different resorts. That's 80 days of skiing or snowboarding.

There's also a pass for adults to visit some of the smaller ski resorts in Colorado for $48. Ski and snowboarders can get 30% off a lift ticket or a buy one, get one free deal that adults can use twice at ten different ski areas.