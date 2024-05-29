934 Poudre Valley REA customers between Severance, Johnstown without power

More than 900 Poudre Valley REA customers are without power Tuesday night as strong storms move across northern Colorado.

The outages are impacting roughly 934 customers from Severance down to Johnstown, according to the Poudre Valley REA outage map. It is unclear when power will be restored.

In a 10:13 p.m. social media post, the National Weather Service office in Boulder warned of strong storms bringing wind and hail up to 1.75" to the area between Johnstown and Greeley. Video of US 34 and Weld County Road 17, south of Windsor, shows accumulating hail and nasty driving conditions.

NWS Boulder reported golf ball-sized hail in downtown Johnstown.

Loveland, Johnstown and Berthoud are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:45 p.m. A flood warning including Greeley, Garden City, and Gill is in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday.