Texas woman dies from brain-eating amoeba after using tap water for nasal rinse

Federal health officials said a Texas woman died after being infected by a brain-eating amoeba that she contracted after using tap water to rinse her sinuses.

While the exact source of the infection remains unknown, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe it likely came from unboiled water used by the woman at an RV campground.

According to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the woman was healthy before the infection.

The brain-eating amoeba, though rare, is typically fatal once contracted. It's most commonly associated with recreational water activities or nasal irrigation practices.

RELATED STORY | Dangerous amoeba has been linked to neti pots and nasal rinsing

To protect yourself, the CDC recommends several precautionary measures when dealing with water that could contain the amoeba.

When rinsing the sinuses, only use distilled or properly boiled tap water to eliminate potential contaminants.

For those swimming in freshwater environments, the CDC advises holding your nose or wearing a nose clip when jumping or diving, keeping your head above water in hot springs, and avoiding digging in shallow water where the amoeba is more likely to be present.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 5, 11am

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.