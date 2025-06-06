Watch Now
Three people died in neighborhood off Lofton Court and Kokai Circle Friday: Adams County Sheriff's Office

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Three people died in a neighborhood off Lofton Court and Kokai Circle Friday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

At 5:11 a.m. Friday, Adams County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the area for a welfare check. When they arrived, sheriff's deputies found a man with a knife. They tried many different tactics to disarm him, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said. When he kept coming toward deputies, Adams County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Adam Sherman said, they ultimately ended up shooting the man.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

After the man was transported to the hospital, deputies proceeded to conduct the welfare check for which they were originally called. Sheriff's office deputies did a safety sweep of the home reported in the 911 call and found two people dead inside.

Sergeant Sherman said preliminary information suggests the man who was shot had visited the home where the two people were found dead.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating how the two residents of the home ended up dead. Sergeant Sherman said it could last multiple days.

