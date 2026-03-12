Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Reports of active shooter at a Michigan synagogue prompt shelter-in-place orders

Smoke was seen coming from the building’s roof. Nearby schools and houses of worship were ordered to shelter in place, and Jewish organizations were told to lock down.
Chopper 7 was over Temple Israel in West Bloomfield after reports of an active shooter. The video shows a massive police response in the area.
Michigan law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an active shooter and car ramming at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, midday Thursday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the temple. Police have not confirmed whether shots have been fired, or if anyone has been injured. A law enforcement official told the Scripps News Group that temple security confronted a person, but that person has not been apprehended.

"The Michigan State Police is aware of an active shooting incident that is ongoing in West Bloomfield. We are asking for community members to stay away from the area to allow for police response," Michigan State Police said in a statement.

The FBI said it also has agents on hand.

"FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan," FBI Director Kash Patel said.

All nearby schools and houses of worship are advised to shelter in place.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time. Police agencies are also responding to other temples in the area to provide security out of an abundance of caution.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit provided us with the statement below:

"We are aware of a security incident at Temple Israel. We are advising all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol - nobody in or out of your building. More information to follow," the statement reads.

A Scripps News Group chopper was over the scene, which showed a massive police response and what appeared to be officers going into the synagogue.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement, saying she is tracking the incident.

"This is heartbreaking," she said. "Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone's safety."

