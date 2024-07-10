Disneyland workers plan to vote on a strike over wages and workplace safety

Disneyland cast members have scheduled a vote to strike, setting up a potential showdown with Disney over wages and worker security in its flagship park.

The union which represents 14,000 employees and includes custodians, ride operators, merchandise clerks and some food workers, expects to announce the outcome of the vote on July 20.

Workers are bargaining for fair wages, improvements to park security and seniority compensation. The group's last contract for park services expired on June 16.

In a statement, the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said "Our goal for negotiations has always been to reach an agreement with Disney — one that provides cast members with wages they need to live in Southern California, the respect they deserve for the years they’ve dedicated to the company and an attendance policy that works for everyone while keeping park guests safe."

Disney says conversations with the union group are ongoing. It plans to meet with the group next on July 22, after the strike vote, and says it "remains committed" to finding a new agreement.

Disney employees sued the company in June, alleging Disney was illegally surveilling and intimidating cast members for exercising union rights at their workplace. The National Labor Relations Board is investigating the charges.