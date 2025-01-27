DEA raid in Colorado ends in 49 arrests, including some Venezuelan gang members

The Drug Enforcement Administration detained 49 people in Colorado early Sunday morning at what the special agent in charge called an invitation-only Tren de Aragua party.

Scripps News Denver cameras exclusively captured video in Adams County, showing agents rounding up people and escorting them onto a bus.

At least 41 of the 49 people detained are undocumented residents and are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a DEA press release.

According to Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen, the DEA was executing a federal search warrant at a vacant property where a large group had been gathering to party for several months.

Pullen said TdA gang members and associates posted about the gathering on social media, and numerous individuals in the makeshift nightclub were found to be associated with the Venezuelan gang.

"TdA affiliated gang members and associates sent out invitations over social media to come to a party at this location tonight," he said.

Drugs, money, and weapons were found during the raid, including crack, cocaine, and a drug known as "pink cocaine," according to Pullen.

Pullen said the Adams County operation was part of a months-long investigation and a broader DEA campaign targeting the Venezuelan gang.

It involved more than 100 local and federal law enforcement personnel.

"What we're here today for was an ongoing DEA investigation. As you know, we've been targeting the TdA. DEA has been working on TdA for a number of months here in Denver, and so this was a part of that long-term operation," Pullen said.

This story was originally published by Tony Kovaleski, Natalie Chuck and Joe Vaccarelli at Scripps News Denver.