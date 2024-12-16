Woman hit and killed while walking along Highway 82 in Aspen Saturday night

ASPEN, Colo. — A woman was hit and killed while she was walking along the roadway on Saturday night, the Aspen Police Department said in a news release.

Around 11 p.m .Saturday, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office got a report of a crash on Highway 82 near Aspen Country Inn. A deputy was in the area and arrived to find a 33-year-old woman laying in the median of the highway. She was immediately taken to Aspen Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Aspen police.

While officers were investigating the wreck, a driver pulled up and told officers that she was involved in the crash.

The coroner's office won't release the name of the woman who died publicly until her family is notified of what happened. The case remains under investigation.