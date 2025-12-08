Woman dies in auto-pedestrian crash at E. Smoky Hill Road and S. Oak Hill Way on Sunday afternoon

AURORA, Colo. — A woman died in an auto-pedestrian crash at E. Smoky Hill Road and S. Oak Hill Way Sunday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Neither speed nor alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, Aurora police said.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a pedestrian reportedly hit by a truck. The driver was making a left-hand turn from S. Oak Hill Way onto E. Smoky Hill Road, according to Aurora police, when the driver hit a woman in the intersection's crosswalk.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The truck driver stayed on scene of the crash, and Aurora police said is cooperating with the investigation.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s identity once her family has been notified.