Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
Denver7 Traffic

Actions

Woman dies in auto-pedestrian crash at E. Smoky Hill Road and S. Oak Hill Way on Sunday afternoon

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 8, 8am
Aurora police
Posted

AURORA, Colo. — A woman died in an auto-pedestrian crash at E. Smoky Hill Road and S. Oak Hill Way Sunday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Neither speed nor alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, Aurora police said.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a pedestrian reportedly hit by a truck. The driver was making a left-hand turn from S. Oak Hill Way onto E. Smoky Hill Road, according to Aurora police, when the driver hit a woman in the intersection's crosswalk.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The truck driver stayed on scene of the crash, and Aurora police said is cooperating with the investigation.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s identity once her family has been notified.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
traffic.jpg