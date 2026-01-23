Westminster police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash Friday morning

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A fatal auto-pedestrian crash is under investigation Friday morning, according to the Westminster Police Department.

It happened around 7:41 a.m. Friday in the area of Federal Boulevard and 96th Ave. The people involved stayed at the scene of the crash and are cooperating with the investigation, Westminster police said.

Southbound Federal Boulevard is shut down between 96th Ave. and Green Court. Morning commuters are advised to find alternative routes.

Traffic is being diverted to the west, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. Lowell Boulevard is a good way to get around it, Luber said. Drivers could also go a little bit east to Elm Street to get around the shutdown.