Westbound I-70 back open between Loveland Pass and Silverthorne after crash

Traffic was held at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel, according to CDOT.
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Westbound Interstate 70 is back open between Loveland Pass and Silverthorne shortly after it was shut down for a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Westbound traffic was being held at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel (EJMT).

Details about the crash were not immediately available. CDOT said the interstate was closed between Exit 216 and Exit 205.

The agency's traffic cameras showed standstill traffic at the tunnel.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, if possible.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. for areas including Summit County, Rocky Mountain National Park, and the Indian Peak Wilderness.

Roads are slick, especially on passes like Berthoud and Rabbit Ears, and we can expect over a foot of snow on the highest peaks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

