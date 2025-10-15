Weld Co. sheriff's deputy in the hospital with injuries Wednesday morning after semitruck runs into patrol car

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured Wednesday morning after a semitruck ran into a parked patrol vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

The crash closed all but one lane of southbound Interstate 25 for the investigation into what happened and the cleanup. The CSP Hazmat Unit had to address a fuel leak that occurred during the crash.

All lanes of the highway have since reopened. Some morning commuters could face residual slowing though, as the congestion clears from the shutdown backup, CSP said.

The crash happened around 4:13 a.m. Wednesday as the Weld County sheriff's deputy was sitting in the parked patrol vehicle, waiting for an unoccupied Nissan Rogue to get towed after its driver was arrested for DUI.

The semi, hauling a trailer, hit the deputy before running off the road into a ditch between I-25 and Frontage Road.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital, but CSP said it did not know the extent of injuries, as of 6:52 a.m. Wednesday. The semitruck driver did not report any injuries.