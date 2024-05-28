W Dartmouth Avenue bridge closes temporarily Tuesday morning in both directions for Diesel fuel spill

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The W Dartmouth Avenue bridge closed Tuesday morning in both directions for a Diesel fuel spill, the City of Englewood posted on the social media site X.

A crash just before 8 a.m. shut down the bridge that crosses over the South Platte River.

Dartmouth Bridge is Closed in Both Directions ⚠️



Dartmouth Bridge has been closed due to an accident and diesel fuel spill in the area. Traffic will be closed in both directions until the spill is cleaned up and the area is safe to the traveling public. pic.twitter.com/meeYEdtG8o — City of Englewood CO (@NewsEnglewoodCO) May 28, 2024

Drivers will not be able to cross until the spill is cleaned up and the area is safe, the City of Englewood said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 28, 8am