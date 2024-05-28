Watch Now
Denver7 | Traffic

Actions

W Dartmouth Avenue bridge closes temporarily Tuesday morning in both directions for Diesel fuel spill

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Englewood Dartmouth Bridge.jpeg
Posted at 10:52 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 12:58:40-04

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The W Dartmouth Avenue bridge closed Tuesday morning in both directions for a Diesel fuel spill, the City of Englewood posted on the social media site X.

A crash just before 8 a.m. shut down the bridge that crosses over the South Platte River.

Drivers will not be able to cross until the spill is cleaned up and the area is safe, the City of Englewood said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 28, 8am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018