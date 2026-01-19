U.S. Highway 285 closes at Kenosha Pass in both directions Monday afternoon due to jack-knifed semi truck

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. Highway 285 closed at Kenosha Pass in both directions late Monday morning, early afternoon, due to a jack-knifed semitruck, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Traffic is at a full stop in both directions with no estimated time for reopening, CDOT said.

A hazmat team and tow truck are headed to the area to clear the crash, but other drivers should expect extreme delays.

CDOT recommended drivers headed for the Denver metro area take Colorado State Highway 9 to Interstate 70 to get around the shutdown.