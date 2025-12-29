Two-vehicle crash kills one person east of Kiowa Monday morning

ELBERT, Colo. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Kiowa Monday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Around 6:36 a.m. Monday, the driver of a 1993 Dodge pickup truck was going westbound on Highway 86 when it veered off onto the right shoulder of the road, CSP said. The driver over corrected, traveling into the eastbound lane and struck the driver's side of a 2022 Ford SUV.

The driver of the 1993 Dodge pickup truck was a 45-year-old man. He died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Ford SUV was taken to a hospital in Parker with serious injuries, according to CSP.

Highway 86 is expected to remain shut down until around noon, as of the last CSP update at 9:59 a.m., for the crash investigation and clean-up.